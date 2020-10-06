Video

Published: 9:24 AM October 6, 2020 Updated: 9:29 AM October 6, 2020

Edwina Currie tried to goad Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain - Credit: ITV

Piers Morgan just had the perfect response to Edwina Currie when she tried to goad him on his programme.

Currie, who was trying her hardest to defend the government over test, track and trace, was left stumbling over a question over the figures relating to the system.

In an attempt to deflect attention away from the question, she slipped in a dig about Piers Morgan and Good Morning Britain.

"I look at the government website... and erm... by the way aren't you jealous of Andrew Marr?" she asked.

"He actually got an interview with the prime minister," the former Tory minister said grinning.

As fellow guest John Bercow shook his head and cringed at the jibe, Morgan had a quick-witted response.

"At this stage if Boris Johnson agrees to appear on your programme it's really embarrassing.

"Because it means he thinks he's going to get an easy ride.

"So actually I'm not".

It prompted Currie to quickly divert back to the original point, as she continued: "Let me answer your question, let me answer your question!"

Viewer Donna Martin tweeted: "Just shows you the mentality of our government when Edwina Currie asks if Piers is jealous because Andrew Marr got an interview with Boris.

"Really! Is that all they care about? People are dying in our country!"