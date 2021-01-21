Poll finds Brexit-backing Wales would vote to rejoin EU
- Credit: PA
Almost half of Welsh voters would rejoin the EU, a new poll has found.
Despite a Brexit deal being reached at the eleventh hour, 44% of Welsh voters told ITV News they would vote yes if EU membership was put to another referendum.
By comparison, 38% would reject rejoining and almost a fifth - 19% - said they don't know which way they'd go.
Back in 2016, the country's vote was split 52.5% Leave - with 47.5% backing Remain.
Fast forward four-and-a-half years and some voters have changed their tune, with 12% of Leave voters polled now saying they would rejoin.
You may also want to watch:
Conversely, 9% of Remain voters would now go in the opposite direction.
Whatever a person's tendency, the poll reveals it to be closely tethered to party loyalty.
Most Read
- 1 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 2 ‘Don’t haste ye back’ - Nicola Sturgeon's perfect farewell message to Donald Trump
- 3 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 4 PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies
- 5 Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands with EU visa
- 6 Jacob Rees-Mogg says it's 'all the EU's fault' musicians can't tour Europe
- 7 Piers Morgan tells Gavin Williamson to resign for being a 'catastrophe'
- 8 Comedian wins praise after shaming No 10 during Dancing on Ice appearance
- 9 The greatest failure of government in our lifetime
- 10 The bigot we should have called out on day one
Of the Conservative voters at the general election in 2019, four-fifths (80%) said they would vote against.
The pro-rejoining stance is popular amongst Labour and Plaid Cymru supporters, of whom 69 and 74% respectively would vote in favour.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.