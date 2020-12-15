Brexit lorry park in Kent may not be fully ready until after transition period ends
- Credit: Getty Images
A Brexit lorry park - dubbed the 'Farage Garage' - will not be fully ready until after February, it has been reported.
The 66-acre site in Ashford was due to be ready for completion on January 1 - the day after the Brexit transition period ends.
The government purchased the land to use "as a permanent site for facilities related to future border processes, notably HMRC (as an office of departure/arrival for goods moved under 'transit' arrangements) and Defra (as a border control post for goods needing sanitary and phytosanitary checks)".
But Kent Online reports heavy rain has prevented the work being completed on time, meaning the customs check facility for HMRC will not be ready until February.
The local newspaper reports that up to 1,700 lorries will still be able to held at the site if there is disruption at the ports, but the checks of HGVs will have to take place at Waterbrook Park, further from the M20.
Damian Green, the local MP, confirmed the reports.
He said: "Because of the rain, they are going to stand up the nearby Waterbrook site and operate it as a common transit convention site.
"HMRC activities that would've taken place at Sevington will be carried out there instead.
"They've said it should be for a maximum of up to eight weeks from January - so it should be finished by the end of February - but they are committed to the Sevington site as the permanent base."
Recently the government confirmed that portaloos will be provided along the roads for lorry drivers waiting due to the possible delays, leading to anti-Brexit pranksters changing signs for Kent to the "toilet of England".
