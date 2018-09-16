Pressure builds on Corbyn to back People’s Vote

Published: 10:00 PM September 16, 2018 Updated: 9:13 AM September 23, 2020

A grassroots Labour campaign in support of a People's Vote on Brexit has gained widespread support from members.

On the eve of a crucial party conference in Liverpool, 35 contemporary motions were passed by members in local parties across the country urging Labour to rethink its Brexit stance.

Remian Labour have called on the party to:

• Vote against the final withdrawal agreement proposed by the government;

• Support a People's Vote and campaign to remain full members of the EU in the referendum.

Every CLP has the opportunity to propose one contemporary motion – or rule change – for debate at party conference and the number of motions passed in support of a People's Vote now looks certain to be far greater than any other topic.

Andrew Lewin, founder of Remain Labour said: 'I am delighted that Remain Labour supporters across the country have succeeded in passing so many motions.

'The message from the grassroots of our party is loud and clear, now is the time to change party policy, now is the time for Labour to embrace a People's Vote.

'Remain Labour is not aligned to any faction in the party. We believe that Brexit in any form will sharpen austerity and hurt most those who have least. Only by campaigning to remain in the EU can the Labour Party stand up for Labour voters and for the national interest.'

In addition to the 35 motions passed, Remain Labour supporters in three other constituency parties passed motions calling for a more Pro-EU position. This includes Holborn and St Pancras CLP, the constituency of Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary.

Significantly, the motion passed by Holborn and St Pancras motion says that the withdrawal agreement will not meet Labour's six tests for supporting any deal to leave the EU.

The news comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan backed a second referendum on Brexit.

