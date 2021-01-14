Priti Patel confuses coronavirus rules on outdoor activity again

Published: 11:10 AM January 14, 2021

Home secretary Priti Patel again appeared confused about coronavirus rules as she stressed the importance of exercising alone.

The guidance makes clear that in England someone is allowed to exercise outdoors with one other person from a different household.

Asked about the rules, Patel told ITV’s This Morning: “The clarity is exercising on your own and not socialising.”

She added: “The point to make about any exercise – yes, it should be local, people exercise differently.

“But exercise on your own and don’t use it for a social meeting.”

She added: “Cycling is fine, because you are on your own, you should not be cycling with other people”.

Patel continued: “Running, exactly in the same way because you are on your own, walking on your own.”

The minister also defended Boris Johnson's bike ride in east London, claiming: "London is a big geography in terms of cycling... People cycle according to their own cycle plans".