Priti Patel confuses coronavirus rules on outdoor activity again
- Credit: ITV
Home secretary Priti Patel again appeared confused about coronavirus rules as she stressed the importance of exercising alone.
The guidance makes clear that in England someone is allowed to exercise outdoors with one other person from a different household.
Asked about the rules, Patel told ITV’s This Morning: “The clarity is exercising on your own and not socialising.”
She added: “The point to make about any exercise – yes, it should be local, people exercise differently.
“But exercise on your own and don’t use it for a social meeting.”
MORE: Priti Patel confuses lockdown rules - despite insisting they were 'simple and clear'
You may also want to watch:
She added: “Cycling is fine, because you are on your own, you should not be cycling with other people”.
Patel continued: “Running, exactly in the same way because you are on your own, walking on your own.”
Most Read
- 1 No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while others don't
- 2 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim
- 3 Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
- 4 Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
- 5 Tory MP downplays free school meals scandal saying 'it's only lunch'
- 6 Ian Blackford mocks Boris Johnson for failing to deliver 'sea of opportunity' after Brexit
- 7 PMQs Review: The one where the speaker finally snapped
- 8 Jeremy Corbyn to launch High Court challenge to overturn Labour suspension
- 9 Brexiteer rebuked after backing Nigel Farage's 'East Germany' claims
- 10 Why I'll be making Leave EU's move to Ireland as difficult as possible
The minister also defended Boris Johnson's bike ride in east London, claiming: "London is a big geography in terms of cycling... People cycle according to their own cycle plans".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.