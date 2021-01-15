Government's pick for BBC chair claims Question Time didn't feature enough Brexiteers
- Credit: BBC
The government's choice for the chair of the BBC has claimed that Question Time has been filled with too many Remainers - and not enough Brexiteers.
Despite Nigel Farage racking up 34 appearances on the political programme, and analysis finding a majority of MEPs appearing were pro-Brexit, Richard Sharp has complained the programme has been "unbalanced".
Sharp told the Commons DCMS select committee that although he did not think Brexit coverage from the BBC had been unbalanced, he thought the show had featured more Remainers than Brexiteers before the vote.
Admitting he was a Brexiteer, he explained: "Those people in favour of Remain felt the BBC didn't appropriately discuss the accuracy of the Brexit campaign.
"Brexiteers felt that, and there have been studies done, that the representation of Brexiteers on the news and certain programmes, for example Question Time, wasn't balanced.
"I suffer like anybody, like each one of you, confirmation bias and the question is, 'What is the empirical truth?'
You may also want to watch:
"And there have been studies and there has been some acknowledgement that some aspects of the Brexit coverage, from time to time, was not balanced.
"But I think both sides have issues with how the BBC delivered its view."
Most Read
- 1 Jacob Rees-Mogg claims fish captured after Brexit deal came into effect were 'British and happier for it'
- 2 Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
- 3 Katie Hopkins joins UKIP in time for leadership contest
- 4 Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
- 5 Spokesman indicates Boris Johnson has not read Brexit trade deal text
- 6 Liz Truss told to 'do better' after speaker tells trade ministers to end 'political games' in Commons
- 7 Miriam Margolyes' blunt assessment of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump wins her fans
- 8 Britons hit with £1,700 increase on country's two most popular cars due to Brexit
- 9 Michel Barnier tells Britain Brexit red tape is here 'for good'
- 10 Scottish fishermen furious over Brexit red tape to dump rotting seafood outside Downing Street
The government's preferred candidate for the new job of BBC chair revealed he has also donated around £400,000 to the Conservative party in the last 20 years, but had given "substantially more to cancer-fighting organisations".
He insisted his total donation to charities "dwarfed" his political donations.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.