Most Remainers want MPs to back a Brexit deal rather than vote against

Published: 9:56 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 9:58 PM December 29, 2020

MPs in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

Most Remainers want MPs to vote in support for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal rather than vote against.

Opinium polling found that with the 'don't know' option removed 50% of those that voted Remain in the EU referendum support the prime minister's deal agreed with the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit situation.

By comparison just 19% want politicians to vote against the agreement.

The view is reflected by the wider population with 55% of the general public wanting MPs to support the agreement, 15% against, 9% agreeing with neither option and 20% not knowing.

Just 8% of Brexiteers who voted Leave in the referendum want MPs to vote against the deal, with 72% wanting politicians to support it.

You may also want to watch:

It is a similar picture with polling of Labour and Tory voters.

79% of Conservative supporters want MPs to vote for the deal with just 6% against it. 43% of Labour voters support it, compared to 21% against.

Scottish voters also want their politicians to support the deal by 47% to 19%, despite the SNP rejecting such agreement.

The polling was conducted on Tuesday 29 December and involved questioning 1,200 adults.