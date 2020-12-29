Most Remainers want MPs to back a Brexit deal rather than vote against
Most Remainers want MPs to vote in support for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal rather than vote against.
Opinium polling found that with the 'don't know' option removed 50% of those that voted Remain in the EU referendum support the prime minister's deal agreed with the European Union to avoid a no-deal Brexit situation.
By comparison just 19% want politicians to vote against the agreement.
The view is reflected by the wider population with 55% of the general public wanting MPs to support the agreement, 15% against, 9% agreeing with neither option and 20% not knowing.
Just 8% of Brexiteers who voted Leave in the referendum want MPs to vote against the deal, with 72% wanting politicians to support it.
It is a similar picture with polling of Labour and Tory voters.
79% of Conservative supporters want MPs to vote for the deal with just 6% against it. 43% of Labour voters support it, compared to 21% against.
Scottish voters also want their politicians to support the deal by 47% to 19%, despite the SNP rejecting such agreement.
The polling was conducted on Tuesday 29 December and involved questioning 1,200 adults.
