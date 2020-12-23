Video
Cabinet minister indicates Brexit deal could be close
- Credit: Sky
A cabinet minister has indicated that hopes are rising for a post-Brexit trade deal although major differences still remain between the UK and European Union.
Negotiators are continuing to talk in Brussels, while prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are in close contact in an effort to resolve remaining difficulties.
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said he is “reasonably optimistic” that a late deal will be agreed before the current trading arrangements expire at the end of the month.
Johnson has previously said that the most likely outcome is failure to reach a deal, with the UK then relying on World Trade Organisation terms – meaning tariffs and quotas on trade with the EU.
Despite his upbeat assessment, Jenrick told Sky News “serious areas of disagreement” remain on fishing and the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing unfair competition on standards and state subsidies.
“We are working through those issues, our negotiators will keep going – the Prime Minister has been very clear that he is going to negotiate until the very end, which is December 31, because that is the right thing, it is what the British public would expect.
“But at the moment there isn’t sufficient progress, it isn’t a deal that the Prime Minister feels he can sign us up to because it doesn’t yet respect us, in full, as a sovereign, independent nation.”
On Tuesday, the EU’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, said they were making a “final push” to reach a deal and it was a “crucial moment”.
Asked whether there is a link between French president Emmanuel Macron’s action to shut the border with France and the Brexit negotiations, Jenrick said: “I hope not.”
