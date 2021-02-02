Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

Video

Published: 4:11 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM February 2, 2021

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Sir Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Years drone display in London, as his figure appeared over the O2 Arena.

Sir Tom’s family confirmed his illness on Sunday, saying he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, commented that “Britain has lost a hero."

He added: “Captain Tom Moore put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions."

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, wrote: "Captain Sir Tom Moore was a shining light of hope for people in our country and around the world during the darkest days of the pandemic. He will remain a testament to human resilience and resolve."

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted: “Just amazing to think what @captaintommoore achieved in his 100th year of life. Thank you for inspiring us all.”

BBC presenter Dan Walker said: “How sad to hear about Captain Sir Tom Moore. He did so much to inspire us all last year and achieved so much in his 100th year. He raised millions of pounds, lifted millions of spirits and now millions will miss his wisdom & his smile. My deepest condolences to his loved ones”.