Keir Starmer seen as more 'capable' and of better judgement than Boris Johnson, new polling finds

Published: 12:10 PM September 23, 2020

Another poll has shown Sir Keir Starmer as being viewed as a better leader than Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA

Fresh polling has showing Sir Keir Starmer outperforming Boris Johnson on a number of leadership qualities.

The latest Ipsos MORI Political Monitor survey found 50% of respondents viewed Sir Keir as 'more understanding' of the problems facing Britain than Johnson, who only received 43%.

Sir Keir also trumped Johnson on the scale of who was the more capable leader (44% to 37%) and sound judgement (43% to 30%), and as a good representative for Britain on the world stage (42% against 30%).

He was also seen as a more honest politicians with 36% saying they trusted sir Keir more than Johnson, who scored 27%.

The public were more discerning of the current prime minister with 58% saying he was out of touch with ordinary Britons, compared with Sir Keir's 27%, and being of more style than substance (46% vs 21%).

Both leaders were given almost equal scores on giving confidence in Britain's future.

Sir Keir is also seen as more likeable than previous leaders, receiving 51%. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn only managed to 46% in September 2017.

That is Labour's best score since 2007.

Meanwhile, the government's satisfaction ratings continued to drop.

Only two in five say they are satisfied with the way the prime minister is doing his job (40%, down 7 points) while more than half say they are dissatisfied (54%, up six points). That leaves Johnson with a net satisfaction sore of -14.

Sir Keir Starmer’s ratings have also fallen, though remain positive on balance. 43% are satisfied with his performance as Labour leader (down 5 points) and 27% dissatisfied (up 1 point) giving him a net satisfaction score of +16.

A third state they are satisfied with the government (35%, down 9 points) while 57% are dissatisfied (up 9 points).

A Tory lead at the ballot box is also waning with the latest figures on voting intentions showing a drop of 5% for the Tories, which now sit on 40%. Labour remains steady at 37% and the Liberal Democrats 8%.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos MORI, said: "Although a bit of the shine is coming off, Keir Starmer is still doing relatively well in public perceptions for a new opposition leader – and he’s liked among older voters as well as the young.

"He’s building an image of a capable leader with sound judgement rather than on his personality, but still has work to do to convert his popularity into support for his party."