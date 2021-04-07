Stormont set to be recalled following another night of post-Brexit loyalist violence

Published: 8:30 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 8:33 AM April 7, 2021

The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled for an emergency debate following days of violence and disorder in parts of Northern Ireland.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long had called for MLAs to debate a motion condemning the recent attacks on police in loyalist areas.

The party secured the required support of 30 Assembly members for the Assembly to be recalled from Easter recess, with a sitting likely to take place on Thursday.

The move comes after police were attacked during another night of violence.

The violence comes amid soaring tensions within the loyalist community over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which have created new regulatory and customs barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Anger ramped up further last week following a decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a large-scale republican funeral during Covid-19 restrictions.

All the main unionist parties have demanded the resignation of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, claiming he has lost the confidence of their community.

However, non-unionist parties in Northern Ireland have accused unionist leaders of creating the febrile atmosphere and stoking up tensions.

The processions were not notified to the Parades Commission as required for such events in Northern Ireland.