If you like The New European, please support our work

Published: 11:38 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 11:54 AM November 4, 2020

Since its launch in the wake of the 2016 referendum, The New European has established itself as a home for inquisitive, informative, award-winning political journalism.

We offer an unashamed - but not uncritical - pro-European perspective on Brexit and Britain’s future relationship with the EU. We bring our readers reportage, analysis and opinion on international politics, the coronavirus outbreak, climate change, populism and much more - including a superb arts and culture section.

In these unprecedented times, we would like to expand our coverage and our pool of talented writers further still. But we can only continue to rebalance the right-wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support.

So please support our work, either with a one-off or recurring payment. Every single contribution will help us continue to tell the truth and make a difference.