Published: 10:03 AM February 26, 2021

On this week's podcast The New European's Editor-in-Chief Matt Kelly joins Steve Anglesey to shine a light on another week in politics. The duo discusses Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, No 10's trade skirmish with the EU, The Sun's latest column on Keir Starmer, Matt's strange connection to Brazilian football superstar Pelé, Vote Leave's weaponising of religion, as well a round-up of this week's newspaper - available in stores and online - and a cheery farewell to co-host Richard Porritt.



They are joined by University of East Anglia lecturer and Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Rupert Read on how Brexit could deliver a "Green dividend" for the UK economy. Plus, more entrants are inducted into the Hall of Shame and Steve explains why the prime minister's dog, Dilyn, deserves being in the Hall of Fame.





