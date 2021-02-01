Published: 9:03 AM February 1, 2021

The first edition of The New European on newsstands. Photograph: PA.

The New European is today under new ownership, following the acquisition of the title from owners Archant by founder Matt Kelly and a consortium of investors including former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson and former FT editor Lionel Barber.

Former Independent CEO Gavin O'Reilly becomes executive chairman of the new company, with Kelly assuming the role of chief executive officer and editor-in-chief.

Read more about the move here.