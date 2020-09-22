Welcome to the new website for The New European!

Published: 10:25 AM September 22, 2020 Updated: 3:15 PM September 22, 2020

The first edition of The New European on newsstands. Photograph: PA.

Welcome to the new website from The New European.

When we originally launched back in July 2016 the newspaper was just a four-week project following the EU referendum. There was no digital output.

As it became clearer the newspaper would be on shelves for longer, as the Brexit saga continued, it became obvious we would need a website to help promote the title. Our IT team scrambled together a website that none of us expected still to be online four years later - let alone achieving more than two million page views every month.

Now, in 2020, Brexit is just as significant now as it was back in 2016, as we await confirmation of the relationship the UK will have with the EU after the transition period. Moreover, the Vote Leave clan who led the 52% to vote for Brexit, are now causing mayhem and havoc in Number 10.

While we continue to provide news and analysis of the latest twists and turns - we have also diversified our offering to look at the political response to the coronavirus outbreak and wider political issues like the influence of Russia, China, the US, and climate change too.

Our arts and culture content continues to flourish as well - as TNE continues to devote pages of its newspaper to music, theatre, art, literature and more.

With our website now becoming one of the most-read political sites in the UK, we are going nowhere, and with ambitions to grow further we need to keep up-to-date with changing technology.

Today we have started the first phase of our new website - moving to a faster, cleaner, more mobile-friendly interface. It will be quicker to load, less intrusive, and easier to find more of the content you love. And we've made it easier to share and comment on your favourite stories too.

In the comings weeks and months, we plan to go further, with the functionality to develop the website into a community for pro-Europeans to share their news, events, and reports.

We hope you agree it is a vast improvement on the old website - and if you have any feedback please comment below or drop us an email.

If you value what we are doing online and in print you can support us through a subscription or by making a donation.