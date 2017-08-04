Toolis named in GB’s World Championships squad

Published: 6:00 AM August 4, 2017 Updated: 10:49 AM September 28, 2020

Tom Toolis in running action at the University of Bath (pic Pentathlon GB) - Credit: Archant

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis has been named in the Great Britain squad for the World Championships in Cairo later this month.

Toolis, 24, will be appearing in his fourth successive World Championships and hoping to impress after illness ruined his chances at the European Championships last month.

Having finished runner-up at the British Championships in Bath earlier in the year, Toolis was hampered by a bout of food poisoning in Minsk and finished in 28th place.

The University of Bath graduate was also 28th in the opening World Cup event of the season in Los Angeles.

He is joined in the men's team by Rio Olympians Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke, as well as Sam Curry, while Myles Pillage and Bradley Sutton compete in the men's relay event.

Choong, 22, finished 13th at the Europeans despite his own bout of food poisoning after placing 16th at his debut World Championships in Warsaw three years ago.

Cooke, 26, will look to regain the form that saw him win World Cup 4 and the World Cup finnal in 2016, before being crowned national champion this year.

The women's team is lead by Olympians Kate French and Samantha Murray, with Jo Muir and Francesca Summers also selected.

French goes into the event in fine form, boasting a career high of two in the world rankings after finishing first, second and sixth in three World Cup events and seventh in the Europeans.

London 2012 silver medalist Murray was 14th in Minsk, having won gold at the 2014 World Championships and bronze two years earlier.

Qualifying for the men's individual competition takes place on Thursday, August 24 with the final two days later, while the women look to qualify on August 25, before their August 27 final.

A Pentathlon GB spokesperson said: 'August in Cairo will provide an extremely tough challenge with temperatures set to hit the 40-degree mark and difficult conditions including running on sand.

'The team will face a tough ask to continue a remarkable record that has seen athletes claim 10 medals in the last five championships.'