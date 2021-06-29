News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Is this the greatest New European cover of all time?

Published: 10:40 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 10:54 AM June 29, 2021
Boris Johnson meets AC-12 in a Line of Duty mock-up for The New European

The New Europen has been praised for its having some of the best front covers on the newsstands.

And now, after five years, we're looking to declare the best cover of all time. 

We've painstakingly whittled down the selection to just ten out of almost 250 editions, with the readers now being given their opportunity to vote for the overall winner. 

From our coverage of the two general elections and European elections to the latest twist and turns over Brexit, plus big stories internationally, our selection covers it all.

Which will you choose? Browse the ten and vote below!

Front Cover 1 - The New European looks at the chilling witch-hunt of Remainers after the Daily Mail attempts to 'out' university lecturers

Front Cover 2 - After Theresa May threw away her majority in 2017 there was talk of another general election to stabilise the Tories in the House of Commons

Front Cover 3 - Our take on Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party at the European elections

Front Cover 4 - Our very first issue...

Front Cover 5 - The New European condemns British politicians for "standing by" over Syria

Front Cover 6 - Theresa May fails to secure a majority in the 2017 general election

Front Cover 7 - Our verdict on Donald Trump's first month in the White House

Front Cover 8 - The New European's tribute to NHS workers on the front line as the coronavirus pandemic hit

Front Cover 9 - Boris Johnson is given the Line of Duty treatment

Front Cover 10 - Then Brexit secretary David Davis is lampooned over his attempts to secure a Brexit deal

How to vote

Use the poll below to have your say on the best cover.


