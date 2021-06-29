Poll
Is this the greatest New European cover of all time?
The New European
- Credit: The New European
The New Europen has been praised for its having some of the best front covers on the newsstands.
And now, after five years, we're looking to declare the best cover of all time.
We've painstakingly whittled down the selection to just ten out of almost 250 editions, with the readers now being given their opportunity to vote for the overall winner.
From our coverage of the two general elections and European elections to the latest twist and turns over Brexit, plus big stories internationally, our selection covers it all.
Which will you choose? Browse the ten and vote below!
Front Cover 1 - The New European looks at the chilling witch-hunt of Remainers after the Daily Mail attempts to 'out' university lecturers
Front Cover 2 - After Theresa May threw away her majority in 2017 there was talk of another general election to stabilise the Tories in the House of Commons
Most Read
- 1 Brexit: Five years after the referendum, here are five things we’ve learned
- 2 Welcome to the Age of Unreason
- 3 Food industry predicts empty shelves and price rises in latest Brexit dividend
- 4 How fake culture wars are assisting Boris Johnson and the Tories
- 5 Yet another way to aggravate language pedants
- 6 Is this the greatest New European cover of all time?
- 7 Believe Me: A Netflix true crime series too far
- 8 The EU has moved on from Brexit... and Europeans have moved on from Britain
- 9 Françoise Hardy and France's new debate on ageing and euthanasia
- 10 Batley and Spen: Two problems Labour needs to overcome to win this crucial by-election
Front Cover 3 - Our take on Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party at the European elections
Front Cover 4 - Our very first issue...
Front Cover 5 - The New European condemns British politicians for "standing by" over Syria
Front Cover 6 - Theresa May fails to secure a majority in the 2017 general election
Front Cover 7 - Our verdict on Donald Trump's first month in the White House
Front Cover 8 - The New European's tribute to NHS workers on the front line as the coronavirus pandemic hit
Front Cover 9 - Boris Johnson is given the Line of Duty treatment
Front Cover 10 - Then Brexit secretary David Davis is lampooned over his attempts to secure a Brexit deal
How to vote
Use the poll below to have your say on the best cover.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.