Wadi wants Commonwealth chance after stoppage seals sixth Southern Area success

Published: 2:00 PM March 19, 2018 Updated: 10:44 AM September 28, 2020

Wadi Camacho punched out his sixth success in Area title fights at York Hall on Saturday and now wants to move up to challenge for a Commonwealth belt.

Camacho convincingly crushed Danny Couzens in his latest defence, which was also a Commonwealth title eliminator so he wants challenge for that crown.

'I am ready to step up, let's get it on,' insisted the 32-year-old southpaw, undeterred by the prospect of facing Swindon's hard-hitting Luke Watkins, the unbeaten titl-eholder.

Canning Town fighter Camacho's rematch with his latest challenger Couzens from Tichfield, who he stopped in 2016, provided an entertaining but one-sided scrap with referee Lee Cook calling a halt in the ninth round.

The Hampshire fighter showed bravery and durability as the Area champion powered home heavy attacks in every round, although he had to take a few solid shots in reply.

Heavy hooks drove Couzens against the ropes repeatedly and he was dropped three times before the referee signalled it was over.

Mark Little, another local cruiserweight winner on the bill, had to climb off the floor to retain his unbeaten record against Croatian Tomislav Rudan.

Little floored his rival in the opening round then admitted he was caught by 'some silly punches' and hit the canvas in the third.

West Ham United fan Little recovered to win the fourth round and take a one-point verdict for his seventh straight victory and will donats part of his purse to the fund to get child cancer patient Isla Caton treatment in the United States.

*Coach Mark Tibbs looks for his heavyweight Dillian Whyte to record the best win of his career when he faces tough Australian Lucas Browne in their WBC silver title clash at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The West Ham trainer thinks that Whyte – whose only defeat came against Anthony Joshua – as the ability to give the tough Aussie his first loss in 26 fights.

'I am confident Dillian has the ability to handle anything Browne can provide,' said Tibbs.

The Eddie Hearn promotion, screened on Sky Sports, also features Frank Buglioni, Dereck Chisora, Lewis Ritson, Scott Cardle, Craig Richards and Anthony Fowler.