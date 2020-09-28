Boris Johnson's 10pm pub curfew does not apply to Commons bars

Published: 8:25 AM September 28, 2020 Updated: 8:27 AM September 28, 2020

Boris Johnson's restrictions for pubs will not apply to bars in parliament.

Despite requiring pubs to close at 10pm, and encouraging drinking establishments to collect data for the track and trace system, the Times reports the same rules will not apply where politicians frequent.

That is because parliament is using a loophole which claims “workplace canteens may remain open where there is no practical alternative for staff at that workplace to obtain food”.

One parliamentary source called it a "massive own goal" as Commons authorities insisted the arrangements are continually under review.

One of those to criticise the news is Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, who told viewers: “It’s kicking out time for the entire country, apart from MPs…. Is that a joke? It’s one rule for us and one rule for them.”

A spokesperson for the House of Commons confirmed the arrangements, telling the newspaper: "We continue to follow social distancing and cleaning measures as a Covid-secure workplace in order to reduce the transmission of the disease through social distancing signage, one way systems, socially distanced seating arrangements, contactless payments, marshalling and additional cleaning".



