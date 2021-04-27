Allegra Stratton accused of 'knowingly misleading' journalists over flat refurb

Published: 3:18 PM April 27, 2021

Labour has called for an investigation into whether Boris Johnson’s former press secretary “knowingly misled” journalists over the Downing Street flat refurbishments.

On March 8, Allegra Stratton told reporters: “Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for any refurbishment of the Downing Street estate.”

The Conservative HQ “supports the leader of the Tory party in their political activities but not in the way it is being accused of”.

Asked whether the party had encouraged donors to pay for the refurbishment, Stratton said “all of those donations” would be declared through the Electoral Commission, the House of Commons register of members’ interests or in ministerial transparency declarations.

“At every twist and turn of this there will be records and reports,” she said.







Deputy leader Angela Rayner wrote to cabinet secretary Simon Case demanding that he investigates.

“As a special adviser, Allegra Stratton is bound by the Civil Service Code which sets out standards of integrity and honesty required from public officials,” Rayner said.

“Therefore, I would urge you to build into your review an investigation into whether the former press secretary knowingly misled journalists and the public, or was misled herself by senior members of the government who seem intent on a cover-up.