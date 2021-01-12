No 10 sidesteps key question over Boris Johnson's lockdown bike ride
- Credit: PA
Number 10 has sidestepped a key question about Boris Johnson's bike ride in east London during coronavirus lockdown.
The prime minister's official spokesperson insisted the prime minister's exercise was permitted under coronavirus guidance.
He added: “The prime miinister acted in accordance with the Covid guidance while he was exercising.
“We have always trusted the public to exercise good judgment throughout the pandemic when we have asked them to exercise locally.”
But asked whether people can drive or take public transport to exercise, the spokesperson dodged the question, as well as questions about how far someone can travel to walk or cycle.
Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton, asked if Johnson regretted his bike ride, said: “He will … be doing bike rides again – you all know how much he loves his bike.”
Earlier the head of the Metropolitan Police insisted it was not a breach of the law to ride a bike for seven miles, but refused to be drawn on the specifics.
