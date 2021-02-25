News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

No 10 rejects claims it runs a 'populist' government

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:57 PM February 25, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM February 25, 2021
Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority - Credit: PA

Downing Street has rejected claims that Boris Johnson is running a “populist” government and lacks the appetite to be unpopular by doing the right thing.

Responding to remarks from former chancellor Philip Hammond, who said he was not being honest with the public about the budget, press secretary Allegra Stratton, said: “The prime minister has spoken about the tough choices ahead.

“There have been difficult choices he has had to make in responding to the pandemic and indeed over the months and years ahead there will be more of them.

“So, I don’t recognise the picture the former chancellor makes.”

She cited “difficult” policy decisions made by Johnson, including to cut foreign aid, and to order people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a prime minister who is prepared to take difficult decisions and is weighing up very hard choices at the moment,” Stratton added.

You may also want to watch:

Allegra Stratton
Downing Street
Boris Johnson

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Festivalgoers wearing EU flags at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. PRESS ASSOCI

Rejoin

Bookmakers rate chances of UK rejoining EU by 2026 at 5/1

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street, London, to give his speech to Parliament whe

Downing Street

Downing Street warned over 'tit-for-tat' trade barriers with EU over...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis who had been set to address the Commons from home during a debate on

House of Commons | Video

Tory MP 'dressed too casually' to make virtual contribution to parliament

The New European

Logo Icon
Boris Johnson holds up a string of sausages around his neck

Brexit

Fresh Brexit red tape as British sausages hit by restrictions

The New European

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus