No 10 rejects claims it runs a 'populist' government

Published: 12:57 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM February 25, 2021

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority - Credit: PA

Downing Street has rejected claims that Boris Johnson is running a “populist” government and lacks the appetite to be unpopular by doing the right thing.

Responding to remarks from former chancellor Philip Hammond, who said he was not being honest with the public about the budget, press secretary Allegra Stratton, said: “The prime minister has spoken about the tough choices ahead.

“There have been difficult choices he has had to make in responding to the pandemic and indeed over the months and years ahead there will be more of them.

“So, I don’t recognise the picture the former chancellor makes.”

She cited “difficult” policy decisions made by Johnson, including to cut foreign aid, and to order people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a prime minister who is prepared to take difficult decisions and is weighing up very hard choices at the moment,” Stratton added.