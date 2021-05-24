Labour could lose Durham County Council for first time in 100 years
- Credit: PA
An alliance of councillors could form to take control of Durham County Council off Labour for the first time in more than 100 years, it has emerged.
Independents, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are holding meetings to discuss how they would share power in what was once a stronghold of the Labour party.
Labour has 53 of the 126 councillors, which is 11 short of a majority.
The Conservatives have 24 and Liberal Democrats 17, with most of the remainder made up of Independents who are aligned in three groups.
John Shuttleworth, the leader of one of them – the Durham County Council Independent Group – said the public wanted change and Independents would not shore up a Labour-controlled council.
You may also want to watch:
The councillor told the PA news agency: “There is a will for all of us to come together under an alliance that we can run jointly for the benefit of everybody.
“People have voted for change.”
Most Read
- 1 Why has Michel Barnier become a border bully?
- 2 Why is Boris Johnson so scared of Good Morning Britain?
- 3 The end of London's vintage Routemaster buses
- 4 Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson
- 5 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 6 The deep roots of Labour's red wall decline
- 7 When Eurovision hit a sour note
- 8 Minister tells BBC to 'project British values' or lose licence fee
- 9 SNP politician apologises for claiming 'Scotland hates UK too' after Eurovision result
- 10 The sport that Britain left behind
He said Labour was now phoning Independents asking them to back their bid to retain control.
He said: “They need 11 councillors so they can get things passed, and I don’t think they will get that.”
Shuttleworth said issues he had with Labour included proposed new council offices in Durham city centre and the closure of the Durham Light Infantry museum.
Meetings were planned to thrash out how leadership could be shared on a rotational basis ahead of Durham County Council’s annual meeting on Wednesday, where the issue of who takes power will be decided.
Following the local elections earlier this month, the council’s Labour leader Simon Henig stepped down.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.