Minister tells voters to have say on Brexit result at ballot box
Business secretary Alok Sharma has said voters will be able to give their verdict on the government’s handling of Brexit at the ballot box.
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan asked whether Sharma and the other Conservative MPs would resign in a couple of years should Brexit not be successful.
“If it doesn’t work - as many people believe - many people believe it’s going to fail,” he told the minister.
“If we get to that cliff face and we fall off and it fails, I just want to know, will any of your guys - given the cabinet is stuffed with Brexiteers most of who go their jobs because they supported Boris in this mission to take us out of Europe.
“If it fails in the next two years, who are going to be accountable, how will you show your accountability? Will you resign?”
But Sharma rejected calls for resignations and instead pointed people to the next general election - currently due in 2024.
He said: “We have general elections in this country and we are all accountable to the electorate at every general election.
“The people will be able to make their own decisions.”
He again insisted that the country would “prosper” under World Trade Organisation terms, which would see tariffs and quotas imposed on exports to the UK’s largest trading partner.
