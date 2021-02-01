Tory MP chided over tweet celebrating Brexit anniversary
- Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Twitter users have chided Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns for a post she sent celebrating the one year anniversary of Brexit.
Jenkyns, a Brexiteer, posted a photo of herself with constituents celebrating Britain's formal exit from the EU on January 31, 2020.
"A year ago today when we had our 'Big Brexit Bash' Celebration in Morley. Happy Brexit day everyone. What a night and what a year," the backbencher wrote, sharing a picture of herself in a crowd of people waving Union Flags.
But after a year of battling a devastating pandemic, fraught trade negotiations with Brussels, and endless scaremongering over a no-deal Brexit, few social media users shared Jenkyns' joy.
Keith Burge, a director at the Institute of Economic Development, said: "What a year indeed. Andrea once again putting the moron into oxymoron."
Chrissie asked: "What exactly are we celebrating, Andrea?"
Writer and comedian James Felton posted: "106,000 dead."
Former English rugby union player Brian Moore followed up: "Yes, what a year, what a really memorable year. It's just been great."
Cold War Steve posted a picture of what he thought the party had really been like.
London entertainment magazine The Londonist quipped: "Something very soothing about seeing a party that looks like significantly less fun than lockdown, though?"
"100,000+ #COVID19 deaths on her government's watch. Hauliers sending empty trucks to EU27 countries. UK meat and seafood exports rotting because of #Brexit red tape. UK firms relocating to EU 27 to enable them to continue trading. And she wants to party," posted David Head.
