Government member calls for no-deal Brexit

Published: 10:50 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:52 AM December 22, 2020

Andrea Jenkyns appears on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. - Credit: Archant

A member of the government has called for Number 10 to end Brexit talks and move to a no-deal Brexit.

Andrea Jenkyns, a parliamentary private secretary to Robert Jenrick, broke with the convention of collective responsibility for government decisions by turning to Twitter to issue the call.

The junior member of government wrote: "No more talking or moved deadlines, let's just leave without a deal. The EU will soon come running back begging for one!"

Jonathan Isaby, director of thinktank Politeia, commented: "Noteworthy intervention from Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns calling to end the EU trade talks and leave without a deal: she’s Parliamentary Private Secretary to Robert Jenrick and is therefore regarded as part of the government ‘payroll vote’ and expected to toe the government line..."

Others remarked on the stupidity of the call.

Dr Mike Galsworthy wrote: "Let’s not. Because we’re not actually mad as a box of lobotomised tripping frogs - just you."

Jon Worth remarked: "A Tory backbencher speaks. And to my followers outside the UK: no, this isn’t a parody account."

"What was I just saying about the idiotic propensity for this insane government to inflict self-harm & catastrophe on the country being limitless!" added Peter Stefanovic.