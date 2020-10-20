Video

Published: 1:20 PM October 20, 2020

A Labour politician has lashed out at Boris Johnson and asked how he expected people to live on two-thirds of the national minimum wage if he struggled on his £150,000-a-year salary.

Denton and Reddish MP Andrew Gwynne has slammed the prime minister for allegedly complaining about his salary.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Tory MPs are gearing up for the prime minister to step down, after privately complaining about the salary of £150,402, which is reportedly not enough for him to live on.

During a fiery Commons debate, Gwynne asked how workers in Greater Manchester could survive on 66% of the national minimum wage.







"All that Greater Manchester is asking for is proper financial support... after 12 weeks of failed lockdown measures and as we face even more uncertain months ahead.

"When the prime minister is reported as struggling to live on his £150,000-a-year salary, how does he think the lowest paid in Greater Manchester will cope on two-thirds of national minimum wage?"

He lambasted Robert Jenrick's offer of £22 million pounds which would equate to £8 per person.

"Last night the communities secretary offered only £22 million for a city of 2.8 million people. That's less than the £25 million he granted to his own town centre.

"Why does this government hate Greater Manchester?"

Taking to the despatch box, chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was "disappointed" by the MP's tone of voice.

"It's obviously a very difficult time for many people in this country as we evolve our response to this virus but what we need is a constructive spirit and that is what my honourable friend the community secretary [Robert Jenrick] is trying to do.

"I hope those conversations are on-going as we speak."

He said the region was being treated like any other part of our United Kingdom.

Sunak said national schemes, such as the Job Support Scheme, were in place to provide support to vulnerable people and businesses.

It comes after Greater Manchester leaders and Downing Street failed to reach a compromise on a new financial aid settlement for the region.

Downing Street issued regional leaders an ultimatum to accept the government's financial aid package or face being forced into a tier-3 lockdown by midday on Tuesday. That deadline has now passed.

Great Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has so far resisted calls to impose a tier-3 lockdown without significant financial support and questioned the science behind the move after the government's chief medical adviser professor Chris Whitty said the restrictions did not go far enough to stop the virus.