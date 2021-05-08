News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Andy Burnham: Labour should 'get in touch' if they need leadership

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 5:16 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 5:17 PM May 8, 2021
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham leaves Golborne Library, Golborne, Warrington

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham leaves Golborne Library, Golborne, Warrington - Credit: PA

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has suggested he would entertain becoming leader of the Labour Party “in the distant future”.

Burnham was speaking to the media after being re-elected to office with a landslide level of support.

Asked on Sky News whether he wanted to lead the party following reports he would be a frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer, Burnham said: “I’ve been elected as mayor of Greater Manchester – that is where my focus is.

“I left Westminster politics, I’m not an MP – you have to be an MP to stand for the leader of the Labour Party and I’m not aware the rules have changed.

“So no, my focus is here. In the distant future, if the party were ever to feel it needed me, well I’m here and they should get in touch.”



He added: “I have tried twice to be the leader and it has never worked, so I’m not under any illusions that it has never worked for me in the past.

“I feel I am in the best job in the world and we have a massive job ahead of us but I’m here to help the Labour Party if they need it – but they need to change, let’s be really clear about this.

MORE: No 10 claims they expect Andy Burnham to be leader of Labour by 2024

“They have lost an emotional connection with parts of the country that is going to take a lot of work to get back, so I think the party has to do a lot of soul-searching about these results and understand why we have done well in Wales, places like Greater Manchester, and it really needs to then buy in to English devolution and build from the bottom up – that’s what these results are telling them.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Why can't the English see what the Scots and Welsh can?
  2. 2 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
  3. 3 Is the end finally nigh for EU's most notorious leader?
  1. 4 Labour should never have swallowed the Brexit pill
  2. 5 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
  3. 6 Boris Johnson is making the UK a laughing stock
  4. 7 The reverse Midas touch of Michael Gove
  5. 8 Scotland ‘united against the fascists’ after far-right candidates rejected
  6. 9 First black female mayor elected in Liverpool as Labour holds on to role
  7. 10 Labour claims ‘extraordinary results’ in Welsh Parliament election
Labour Party
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab waiting to greet counterparts outside Lancaster House, London, during

Brexit News

Dominic Raab 'chickened out' of a no-deal Brexit, Michel Barnier says

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson (R) and former special advisor Dominic Cummings leave from the rear of Downing Street

Alastair Campbell | Opinion

Boris Johnson's downfall will be the truth

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall

Brexit | Opinion

Post-Brexit EU worker exodus hits restaurants and pubs

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Brexit | Opinion

Boris Johnson consumed by infighting as Brexit job losses worsen

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus