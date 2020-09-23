Ann Widdecombe struggles to name another country without trade deal within 2,000 miles

Published: 2:37 PM September 23, 2020 Updated: 2:42 PM September 23, 2020

Former Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has struggled to name a single country which does not have a trade deal with a country within 2,000 miles - reflecting the UK's current situation.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine on 5 show, Widdecombe was challenged by pro-EU campaigner Femi Oluwole over the success of Brexit so far.

Oluwole broke out of the debate to tell the former MEP: "I have a question for you Ann.

"Please could you name a country that you consider to be economically successful that doesn't have a single trade deal with a country within 2,000 miles."

Guffawing, the Brexiteer stuttered, before saying: "We've got a trade deal with Japan."

The anti-Brexit commentator pointed said: "That's a bit further than 2,000 miles away."

"And we will make," said Widdecombe, as Oluwole asked her to answer the question.

"If you let me!" insists the former Tory minister. "We will make trade deals but we have been restricted by the terms of the withdrawal agreement, to which we have stuck. And it really is the case, when you say we are breaking international law, that withdrawal agreement was predicated on there being a deal."

Despite the Brexiteer having voted for the agreement, Oluwole stuck to his original question.

"It's a simple yes or no question. Are you aware of a country that is considered to be economically successful, that doesn't have a single trade deal with a country within 2,000 miles?"

She replied: "The reason you're asking me that is because you want to say that Britain hasn't!"

As she continued to insist that Britain will get more deals, the pro-EU campaigner explained: "So if you're unable to name a country that doesn't have a single trade deal with any country within 2,000 miles, you're asking us to do something that every other country choosing to be successful has chosen not to do."

"You lost the referendum and we have left the EU and we will be a sovereign state, independent!" fumed Widdecombe, who had ran out of excuses.