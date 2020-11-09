Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- Credit: PA
Former Conservative minister Anna Soubry has backed Keir Starmer to be the next prime minister over Boris Johnson.
Soubry, who quit the party to lead Change UK in 2019, was comparing two tweets between the Labour and Tory leaders over Joe Biden's win.
While Johnson went for an impersonal approach commenting on the "special relationship" between America and Britain, Starmer praised Biden's campaign that was based on "the values that we in the United Kingdom share - decency, integrity, compassion and strength".
Sharing both responses, Soubry said the difference was "extraordinary".
She wrote: "Compare and contrast Keir Starmer's statesmanlike tweet sent over an hour ago with Boris Johnson‘s recent effort. I know which one I’d prefer come our general election..."
You may also want to watch:
Her comments were met with agreement from her followers.
Matt Dean wrote: "Former Conservative minister endorses Keir Starmer".
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Raab causes presenter to roll eyes over answer on US election
- 2 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 3 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 4 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 5 Minister admits Boris Johnson is yet to call Joe Biden
- 6 Minister now admits US trade deal no longer 'critical' to UK economy success
- 7 Trump campaign mocked after holding press conference outside garden centre
- 8 Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock face legal proceedings over Dido Harding appointment to Test and Trace
- 9 Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
- 10 'You lost, get over it' - Farage mocked after losing $10,000 bet on US election
Phil Mead said: "Johnson's message to Biden and Harris is totally bereft of sincerity. It reads like a formulaic press release rattled off by a second-rate Tufton Street hack. Starmer's, speaks of shared values... Hard times lie ahead for them."
Twitter user @ajsb04 commented: "If you didn’t know that Boris was PM, if think you’d make an easy presumption on who you think is PM."
A disgruntled Tory campaigner posted: "Soubry literally campaigning for Labour at this point"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.