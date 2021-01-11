Video

Published: 10:11 AM January 11, 2021

Former White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci has said "another insurrection" like the one witnessed on Capitol Hill last Wednesday could occur before Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Scaramucci, who was a former White House communications director to president Trump, said rioters were planning a second protest on January 17.

This comes after thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, which houses the US Congress and Senate, on Wednesday in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden election win on November 3.







Trump is being accused of inciting the insurrection after he told his supporters to "march" on to Capitol during a speech earlier that day.

Trump has continued to falsely claim the election had been "stolen" from him and has repeatedly called on US politicians to ensure the Electoral College votes - a system used to elect a US president - from the November election are not certified and to reinstate him as president for a second term.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Scaramucci said: "[Trump] has to be removed from office. He can't incite a riot like that [when] four to five people die in the riot. He's been taken off Twitter and all these other places for a reason - there's another insurrection coming. They’re signalling Jan 17 and possibly January 20.

"I mean, this is just raw evil coming from the president of the United States."

Scaramucci, who was fired from the White House after ten days in the job because he was caught berating the president during a conversation with a journalist that was later leaked, warned a failure to stop Trump could lead to "recriminations" from a future generation of Americans.

"We can't let that happen. We need to be vigilant and we need to remove him. He has to be jailed, in my opinion."

Scaramucci's comments struck a chord on Twitter.

One user posted: "I have to agree with Scaramucci. Trump should be jailed, or under complete surveillance. Desperate, he has already proven that w/inciting an insurrection."

Another shared: "It’s paramount this man is stopped by the functioning of the democratic process attacked last week, it must be seen to be done too. That will send a message to his supporters, would-be Trumpist leaders, his followers and the world. He’ll also be barred from holding office again."