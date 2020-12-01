Michael Gove accused of going 'full Trump' after attacking Good Morning Britain's ratings

Video

Published: 11:26 AM December 1, 2020

Michael Gove has been accused of going 'full Trump' after he challenged Good Morning Britain ratings - Credit: Twitter

Michael Gove has been accused of going "full Trump" after he attacked Good Morning Britain's rating figures.

Gove attacked the show after he was accused of telling a "blatant lie" about Boris Johnson's polling numbers.







Responding to Piers Morgan's question about becoming prime minister, Gove responded: "I don't want to be prime minister, Piers.

"Firstly, I think Boris is doing a good job and so do a majority of people in this country. Secondly -"

"Actually, a majority of people do not think that," Morgan cut in.

"You just said a blatant lie," the GMB co-host yelled as the pair quickly descended into a shouting match

"In all polls, a majority of people think he's doing a terrible job. You know that!"

Gove then appeared to agree, adding: "If we were going to judge purely by passing opinion polls or, for that matter, television ratings, then people would say 'Piers, you're not doing that great a job given your ratings'."

Morgan fired back: "Well, actually, our ratings have doubled in five years. They've hit record highs. If you want to draw a comparison between us and Boris Johnson then I'm very happy to do that.

"Our poll ratings are going that way," Morgan said, gesturing his hands towards the studio ceiling, "and Johnson's is going that way," he added as he pointed to the ground.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Femi said Gove's comment echoed those of Donald Trump's, who is known to attack the ratings of broadcasters who disagree with him.

Femi tweeted: "Oh my god! Michael Gove just went full Trump. Piers Morgan pointed out that Boris Johnson's approval ratings had plummeted and Gove responded by attacking @GMB's ratings!"

Oh my god! Michael Gove just went full Trump.



Piers Morgan pointed out that Boris Johnson's approval ratings had plummeted and Gove responded by attacking @GMB's ratings! — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) December 1, 2020

Stuart Green posted a photo of Gove standing side-by-side with Trump, writing: "He's got form!"

"Anything to avoid giving a straight answer," noted David Edwards.

"Well, we know how that ends..." reflected Bo Abrahamsen.

Touching on Gove's denial of wanting to be prime minister, Pete Milford quipped: "I don’t want him to be prime minister either. I don’t want him to be an MP either. In fact I’d rather he moved to North Korea."

I don’t want him to be Prime Minister either. I don’t want him to be an MP either. In fact I’d rather he moved to North Korea. — PeteMilford (@gullssinceaboy) December 1, 2020

Others took issue with Morgan's interviewing style.

Steve Ridsdale posted: "An interview that had more ums ahhs and erms than real words. Absolutely pointless."

"As usual lots of hot air and the serious questions aren’t being answered..." added Craig Cassells.