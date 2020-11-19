Video
Led By Donkeys beams 'heartfelt' message on Houses of Parliament urging Boris Johnson to meet bereaved Covid-19 families
- Credit: Twitter
Led By Donkeys has urged Boris Johnson to meet with the bereaved families of Covid-19 victims in its latest clip beamed onto the Houses of Parliament.
The anti-Brexit campaign group have piled pressure on Johnson to make good on his promise to meet the families of people who have died from coronavirus.
Johnson is yet to follow through with the pledge which he had made in public earlier this year.
In the clip, three members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group recount their personal stories of loss and heartache before calling a public inquiry.
One member says: "I would like to meet Boris to ask him to agree to a statutory public inquiry to learn lessons from the first wave and save lives.
Directing her message to the prime minister, she adds: "Please Boris. We've written to you... many, many times. In parliament, you've said you would meet with bereaved families."
Another recounts: "You said you'd meet with us and then you went back on your promise.
"So, now that you're ignoring us, we've decided to bring our message to the Houses of Parliament.
"We've experienced first hand the pointed end of flawed decision making and poor planning.
"Ours are the stories of where we got it wrong."
The clip was published on the group's official Twitter account along with a link to a petition calling for a Covid-19 inquiry.
One user called Annabel tweeted in response: "Very moving. We lost my mother-in-law to covid in April. Everyone who has lost someone to covid needs to back this campaign. The government don't want to listen. Let's make them."
"Heartbreaking," wrote one user while another posted: "I lost my beloved father in law to covid on the 8th April when he was in a care home in Scarborough. And that was just after Bojo said to take it in the chin..."
Carola_woman64 said: "I wish Johnson had an idea what these people are going through."
"It's about time Boris did the right thing. Meet the families and start a public inquiry immediately," wrote Katie Hughes.
Others were left in awe. One user tweeted "powerful" while a second added "so sad".
A third posted: "Where are you @BorisJohnson_MP @MattHancock ?"
