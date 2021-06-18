Does Chesham and Amersham result show need for progressive alliance?

Opinion

Published: 3:59 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM June 18, 2021

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey during a victory rally at Chesham Youth Centre in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, after Sarah Green won the Chesham and Amersham by-election - Credit: PA

We asked readers for their views on whether or not the Chesham and Amersham by-election demonstrated the need for a progressive alliance to stop the Tories.

We do but timing is important. Not too far out from the next general election otherwise the Tories will “play their games” with it. It will neuter individual parties. They showed us how to do it effectively when Farage folded the Brexit Party into the Conservatives just before the 2019 election. Meanwhile, we must have a non-aggression pact and vote tactically. Labour for Batley and Spen! Gilli Nobble

It's the only way at present - the left is too fragmented for a single party to win in a first past the post system at present. Looking at the voting demographics of the last decade, that isn't going to change any time soon either. Only an alliance of progressive parties in England will secure the seats required to remove the tory majority. Jack Millard

Yes! Tactical voting helped topple a safe Tory seat. The right has coalesced around a Tory party that has moved to the far right whilst the progressive vote is split. Alliance is the only way to stop the Tories. Martin Newman

It does.. the only way to get these awful Tories out. Swallow your pride and join forces. Andy Hornby

Absolutely, given that we do not have proportional representation. There is one big elephant in the room that we are all fighting against. Other divisive issues are less important by comparison. Tony Price

It shows the need for Labour to get its act together. I understand that the party doesn't put many resources into a by-election that they think they will lose. This has repercussions though for the whole electorate. There is obviously no practical vision for the country that can be a focus for campaigning. Valerie Brice

No. The Lib Dems just proved we don't need one. In fact, a pact in C&A against the Tories would have lost. Any anti-Tory pact will alienate soft conservative voters. Robert Jones

The problem with this 'alliance' is the presumption that Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters will just turn out when directed. Many will continue to vote for their party of choice. Richard E Ryan

Doesn’t need a formal pact, just an understanding of where each other’s target seats are. Both the Greens and Labour were campaigning in Chesham and Amersham so don’t make the assumption they stood back because they didn’t. Thankfully their voters were more clued up than they were. Ian Morton

It shows the need for a socialist Labour leader with a manifesto focused on justice, sustainability and equality. Benedict Marshall

Yeah, it's worked in Israel. At present, maybe the only way to get another corrupt populist clown here out too. Nick Dawson





How could it work? Everything is so polarised now, and so many people refuse to tolerate anything which isn't their own opinion.

Even on the left, all the factions are too busy screaming at each other, whilst the Tories just do what the hell they like. Gavin Le Boutillier

