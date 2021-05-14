SNP win Airdrie and Shotts by-election
- Credit: PA
Scotland’s newest MP told how she hopes to be a role model for other minorities after being elected to Westminster.
New SNP MP Anum Qaisar-Javed also pledged she would “fight for independence” after being elected to represent the constituency of Airdrie and Shotts.
The by-election, which took place just a week after the Scottish Parliament election, was sparked by former MP Neil Gray’s decision to step down from the Commons and run for Holyrood.
After he was elected to the corresponding constituency in the Scottish Parliament last week, Javed, 28, retained the seat he had held – albeit with a majority down on the 5,201 held by Gray in 2019.
She polled 10,129 votes, ahead of Labour candidate and local councillor Kenneth Stevenson who came in second with 8,372 votes, a majority of 1,757.
Conservative candidate Ben Callaghan secured 2,812 votes, with Liberal Democrat Stephen Arrundale fourth with 220 votes.
Turnout in the election was 34.3%, with Javed saying this was “low” but adding she was proud of the SNP’s record in the area and “proud to be elected as the MP for Airdrie and Shotts”.
Most Read
- 1 The deep roots of Labour's red wall decline
- 2 Labour needs more positivity, more patriotism, more policy... and less wokery
- 3 MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson's 'daughter' speaks out
- 4 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
- 5 Andy Burnham urges UK to 'embrace' Brexit as 'new reality'
- 6 Dominic Raab 'chickened out' of a no-deal Brexit, Michel Barnier says
- 7 Michel Barnier calls for halt to non-EU migration into France
- 8 Seven reasons Scotland should stay in the Union
- 9 Jacob Rees-Mogg's bizarre defence of government's Voter ID plans
- 10 Brexit has cost UK economy almost £16bn in trade since 2016, report finds
Her election came as the Scottish Parliament saw its most diverse group of MSPs ever sworn in, with women of colour elected to Holyrood for the first time.
Javed, a modern studies teacher, said she taught her students about the reasons why there are fewer people from minority communities in politics.
She said: “We talk about reasons such as a lack of role models, and it has taken till 2021, but now we have two women of colour in the Scottish Parliament.
“But I don’t just want women of colour to look at me, or people of colour, I want anyone from any minority group to be able to look at me and say ‘if she can do it, so can I’.”
In a speech made after votes were counted at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell, she promised she would “fight for independence”.
She added: “The initial priority has to be the Covid recovery, we have just gone through a pandemic, people have really struggled this last year.
“And as we move through the pandemic and when the time is right, then yes of course we will be looking to campaign for another independence referendum, as is the right of people of Scotland.
“Whatever the result is of that referendum, so be it, but that choice is of paramount importance.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.