Why Australian trade deal could complicate future post-Brexit agreements
The New European
- Credit: Parliament TV
The UK may have set a precedent with Australia which could create “negotiating difficulties” for future trade agreements, an expert has said.
The details of Westminster’s first trade deal negotiated from scratch post-Brexit will be revealed later.
But associate professor Mark Melatos from the University of Sydney’s school of economics has warned the UK may have created problems for itself as it looks to reach similar pacts with Brazil, South Africa and, most importantly, the US.
“Politically, the UK needed to demonstrate that it could conclude bilateral trade agreements post-Brexit, albeit with a very close friend in Australia,” Mr Melatos told the PA news agency.
“Concluding the first agreement is also useful because it may encourage other trading partners to come forward and start negotiating since they now will have some visibility as to what kinds of concessions can be expected from the UK post-Brexit.
“On the other hand, this deal sets a precedent for later, likely more complicated, deals the UK negotiates.
MORE: Liz Truss: The dealmaker in difficulty
“Any concessions granted now to Australia will form a baseline for the start of future negotiations with the US or the EU.”
Most Read
- 1 Joe Biden’s ‘candid’ message to Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland Brexit row
- 2 Why don't Brexiteers like to talk about Brexit any more?
- 3 When Eton took on a team of miners at football
- 4 Brexit: British 'expats' in Spain facing deportation over residency
- 5 Priti Patel says fans have right to boo England team for taking the knee
- 6 Tory MP ordered to publicly apologise for bullying parliament staff after struggling with IT
- 7 The 40 best European TV shows to stream
- 8 Is the Sun setting on Murdoch's global media empire?
- 9 Britain is becalmed by apathy: Where is the rage?
- 10 The fight against the homogenisation of the British Isles
The idea of a precedent was particularly relevant to any concessions on human movement, on mutual recognition of professional qualifications or around agricultural imports into the UK, Mr Melatos said.
“Any concessions on these issues are likely to create negotiating difficulties down the track when the UK is negotiating agreements with more substantial trade partners,” he said.
Industry leaders in the UK have raised concerns over possible compromises on food standards, while farmers fear they could be undercut by cut-price imports.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.