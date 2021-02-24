Government needs to decide on autumn vaccination plan
- Credit: PA
There are good signs that coronavirus will not suddenly start escaping from the vaccine, MPs have heard.
Professor Sarah Gilbert, of the University of Oxford, told the Science and Technology Committee: “Certainly what we’re seeing at the moment is a reduction in efficacy against variants rather than falling off a cliff edge.
“We have to remember that for the virus to mutate to evade the immune responses being induced by the vaccination, it may have to take a penalty.
“It may become a virus that doesn’t function quite as well as the original virus did, and that will prevent new variants which may escape the immune response by the vaccine, they may actually not spread so well.
“And what we’ve seen with the B117, the UK variant, that is still affected by the vaccine – that’s the one that can spread more effectively, but we’re not seeing that with the South Africa and Brazil variant at least so far.
You may also want to watch:
“So, anything can happen – viruses are infinitely able to mutate but currently I think the signs are good that we won’t see a sudden escape from the vaccine with a virus that is very well able to circulate.”
She said that a decision on whether an autumn vaccination campaign would be needed would be made over the summer.
Most Read
- 1 Campaign urges Brits to declare themselves 'European' on 2021 census
- 2 SAGE scientists fear 'fresh wave' of coronavirus cases by July
- 3 Matt Hancock says he broke the law in the 'national interest' and would do it again
- 4 Tory MP 'dressed too casually' to make virtual contribution to parliament
- 5 World's largest daffodil farm forced to let flowers rot in fields due to Brexit staffing issues
- 6 Tories ridiculed over flyer warning SNP majority in May elections will lead to indyref2
- 7 Bookmakers rate chances of UK rejoining EU by 2026 at 5/1
- 8 The end of Britain is nigh: Here's how, when and why...
- 9 European parliament given extension to ratify Brexit deal
- 10 Third of public think Matt Hancock should resign over court ruling
“I think we need to make a decision over the summer, we will start to get data from the clinical trials on the immune responses to the variant vaccine, both against the virus variant and against the original virus, and we will then be able to monitor the situation and decide what should be happening in the autumn.
“Last year we were working at risk for much of the time, making plans to be able to move as quickly as we could if it was needed, that still applies now.
“I don’t think the decision is finally made about exactly what will be done in the autumn, but we need to be prepared if there is a need for an autumn vaccination campaign and if that does need to be with a new version of the vaccine.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.