Baroness Buscombe has been compared to a Red Dwarf character and British pop band Queen following her "floating head" appearance during a Lords Zoom call.
Buscombe, a Tory peer, gave a statement about the Covid vaccine roll-out, calling on the next batch of doses to be given to the clinically vulnerable under 70.
But the statement drew more attention than usual when her dark top and background combined to make her head appear to be floating.
Twitter users were quick to compare the baroness to Holly, the computer system from the 90's British Sci-Fi comedy Red Dwarf.
The show follows a character named Dave Lister, played by Craig Charles, who becomes the last living human on board a space ship three million miles away from Earth following a catastrophic radiation leak that kills the rest of his crew.
The programme ran on BBC Two between 1988 and 1999 and was revived in 2020.
Reflecting on the uncanny similarity between the baroness and Holly, Simon Engelhart posted a photo of the two side by side, commenting: "Red Dwarf predicting the future once more."
The Times' Jack Blackburn followed up: "Nice to see Holly from Red Dwarf got a peerage"
James O'Malley added: "iOS14.4’s new Baroness Buscombe animoji is… niche."
Others suggested Lords sessions' should be carried out like this more often.
"Absolutely gone at this, this is what the House of Lords should always look like," wrote Tom Phillips.
Some said the baroness resembled Queen's bassist John Deacon in the iconic Bohemian Rhapsody video.
"I see a little silhouette in the Lords Scaramouch, scaramouch will you do the fandango Thunderbolt and lightning - very very frightening, me..." quipped Fergal F Davis.
One user added: "And now Baroness Buscombe will update the house on Covid. 'They're dead, Dave. Everybody's dead. Everybody is dead Dave'."
