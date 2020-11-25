Tory peer resigns in wake of Rishi Sunak's 'fundamentally wrong' cut to foreign aid budget
- Credit: PA
A Tory peer has resigned from her ministerial post in protest against a cut to the government's foreign aid budget.
Baroness Liz Sugg tendered her resignation as junior minister for sustainable development shortly after the chancellor announced a temporary reduction of the UK's foreign aid budget to 0.5% on Wednesday.
In her resignation letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, Baroness Sugg wrote: “It is with sadness that I write to resign from the government.
“Many in our country face severe challenges as a result of the pandemic and I know the government must make very difficult choices in response. But I believe it is fundamentally wrong to abandon our commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on development.
"This promise should be kept in the tough times as well as the good. Given the link between our development spend and the health of our economy, the economic downturn has already led to significant cuts this year and I do not believe we should reduce our support further at a time of unprecedented global crises."
You may also want to watch:
She added: "For me, as for many in our party and the country, it is a source of great pride that the United Kingdom has been a development superpower and contributed so much to the world.
Our support and leadership on development has saved and changed millions of lives."
Most Read
- 1 'Festival of Brexit' to receive £29m from Rishi Sunak's spending review
- 2 James O'Brien confronts Vote Leave supporters who think Remainers want Brexit to fail
- 3 Public give hilarious reaction to Brexiteer's tweet on Project Fear
- 4 Former trade minister rows back on comment of Brexit deal being 'easiest in human history'
- 5 David Davis made centre of Brexit jokes following Vodafone rant
- 6 US official who compared Brexit to a dog being run over to be appointed Joe Biden's secretary of state
- 7 Commons speaker interrupts PMQs to remind Boris Johnson to answer questions
- 8 Tory MP schooled by Martin Luther King Jr's daughter following anti-racism tweet
- 9 Margaret Beckett elected as Labour's National Executive Committee chair amid controversy
- 10 PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses government of 'clean sweep' of ministerial code breaches
Baroness Sugg said that cutting UK aid risked undermining its efforts to promote a "Global Britain" and would "diminish our power to influence other nations to do what is right".
"I cannot support or defend this decision. It is therefore right that I tender my resignation," she concluded.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.