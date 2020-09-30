Look closely for this subtle dig towards Boris Johnson during BBC News interview

Video

Published: 10:49 AM September 30, 2020

Max Gott appears on BBC News with a subtle dig towards Boris Johnson - Credit: BBC

A chef has been praised for his subtle dig towards Boris Johnson during a BBC News interview on new coronavirus restrictions in the North East of England.

Max Gott, head of the Bistro Forty Six, remained professional about the prime minister while appearing on the rolling news channel - but viewers realised he had let his views be known a different way.

Appearing in front of a blackboard that listed the day's food offering, there was also a poster entitled "British Tits" which contained images of blue tits and long-tailed tits.

But eagle-eyed observers also spotted Johnson's face and the caption "colossal".

The interview attracted the attention of viewers nationally - as well as internationally - as it also aired on BBC World.

You may also want to watch:

One viewer explained: "Absolute chap on BBC News Channel sneaking his 'British Tits' poster into frame edited to include Boris Johnson; Presenter doing his best to lean forward and block (Producer screaming in ear?); interviewee shifting the camera in retaliation; producer cuts to VT".

Hilarious!!! The professionalism of the BBC News presenter sliding across the poster of Great British Tits in the background!!! #bbcnews #BorisJohnson #britishtits #coverup pic.twitter.com/8g8yQWVS0o — Stephen Cox (@stephen_cox_B62) September 29, 2020

Mark Pepper tweeted Boris Johnson with a screengrab, telling him: "Check out the British Tits poster. Live interview on your very own BBC. Well worth the licence fee. Give that man a knighthood."

"This is what happens when you upset a northern chef," wrote another.