Video
News presenter struggles to show 'journalistic balance' over Dominic Cummings resignation
- Credit: CBB
A BBC News presenter has struggled to show "journalistic balance" over the resignation of Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings, as she mocked some of the responses he received to a tweet highlighting his resignation.
Cummings was seen leaving Number 10 with a box of possessions, prompting speculation about his future, before it was revealed that he would be departing government with "immediate effect".
He had originally been expected to remain at the heart of government until Christmas, but shortly after 5pm it was revealed he was leaving today.
It was left to Martine Croxall to announce the breaking news on the BBC News channel.
As the channel showed a tweet from an account claiming to be from Cummings, Croxall said she wanted to show a flavour of the responses coming into the Vote Leave mastermind.
Trying to stifle a laugh, she explained: "If you're on Twitter you might entertain yourself by some of the comments underneath that solitary tweet.
"I'm so tempted to read them out but I'd struggle for journalistic balance, I think".
She added: "Probably not the last we've heard of him, he will no doubt have some interesting plans..."
Most Read
- 1 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
- 2 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 3 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
- 4 Alastair Campbell warns Boris Johnson 'days away' from agreeing 'terrible' Brexit deal
- 5 Former Boris Johnson adviser delivers stinging attack on Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave camp
- 6 Former Labour MP says he's 'proud' to have helped stop Jeremy Corbyn win election
- 7 Laurence Fox 'dropped' by agent following controversial racism row
- 8 Dominic Cummings clears desk as he resigns with 'immediate effect'
- 9 BBC criticised by Brexiteers for comedy sketch based on Leave’s promises
- 10 Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for Boris Johnson
Tweeting under the alias "Odyssean Project", the Brexiteer quoted tweeted journalist Robert Peston with a photograph of Cummings leaving No 10.
"You got Mark Francois in that box?" asked one.
"Shouldn't take a whole evening to read your P45," wrote Warren Jacobs.
"I thought you had the head of @BorisJohnson in your box," commented another.
"Next stop Specsavers," said Chris Gill, while Jeff Hewitt asked: "Off to Barnard Castle for an eye test?"
Mark Watson meanwhile quipped: "Thanks Dom. BBC chairman job awaits."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.