Brexiteer James Dyson's farming business only managed to make profit 'because of EU subsidies'
- Credit: Royal Society/Wikimedia
Brexiteer James Dyson's farming business only managed to make a profit in the last year because of EU subsidies, it has been reported.
Beeswax Dyson Farming posted £3.4 million pre-tax profits last year, the Times reports, up from £2.7 million in 2018.
But without a £3.4 million cash injection from the EU's common agricultural policy it would have only broken even, the newspaper reports.
The entrepreneur has focused on sustainable food production - which includes a £13 million project in Lincolnshire to grow strawberries out of season.
The EU's subsidies will last until the end of the transition period - but the government has insisted it will continue to subsidise them until the end of 2022.
MORE: Brexiteer Dyson to sell Singapore penthouse days after denying he'd abandoned Britain
A spokesperson for Dyson said that the business was a net contributor to the EU and the £113 million he had invested into the business dwarfed the subsidy payments.
You may also want to watch:
In 2016, advocating Brexit, he complained that the EU "protect vested interests".
He said: “We will create more wealth and more jobs by being outside the EU. We will be in control of our destiny. And control, I think, is the most important thing in life and business."
Most Read
- 1 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
- 2 Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding
- 3 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 4 Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of Brits want a Brexit deal
- 5 Brexit ploy to 'make Britain low tax, low regulation economy', claims Alastair Campbell
- 6 Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit trade talks
- 7 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 8 Ed Miliband dismantles presenter's defence of 'oven-ready' Brexit pledge
- 9 Labour MP reprimanded after suggesting Boris Johnson is 'recreating Nazi Germany'
- 10 BBC presenter demonstrates why Brexit 'fundamentally won't work' in two-and-a-half minute clip
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.