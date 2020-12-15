News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Brexiteer James Dyson's farming business only managed to make profit 'because of EU subsidies'

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:30 AM December 15, 2020   
Brexiteer James Dyson's farming business only managed to make a profit in the last year because of EU subsidies, it has been reported.

Beeswax Dyson Farming posted £3.4 million pre-tax profits last year, the Times reports, up from £2.7 million in 2018.

But without a £3.4 million cash injection from the EU's common agricultural policy it would have only broken even, the newspaper reports.

The entrepreneur has focused on sustainable food production - which includes a £13 million project in Lincolnshire to grow strawberries out of season.

The EU's subsidies will last until the end of the transition period - but the government has insisted it will continue to subsidise them until the end of 2022.

MORE: Brexiteer Dyson to sell Singapore penthouse days after denying he'd abandoned Britain

A spokesperson for Dyson said that the business was a net contributor to the EU and the £113 million he had invested into the business dwarfed the subsidy payments.



In 2016, advocating Brexit, he complained that the EU "protect vested interests".

He said: “We will create more wealth and more jobs by being outside the EU. We will be in control of our destiny. And control, I think, is the most important thing in life and business."

