Tory MP schooled by Martin Luther King Jr's daughter following anti-racism tweet

Tory MP Ben Bradley has been schooled by Martin Luther King Jr's daughter following a tweet he posted quoting the civil rights preacher.

Bradley has been called a "global embarrassment" after incorrectly adapting a speech by Martin Luther King Jr on Twitter to support his opinions on race relations.

Hot off the heels from requesting the government appoint a minister for men, the Nottinghamshire MP tweeted: "'I have a dream…will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.’

“His point was than [sic] skin colour doesn’t matter. We’re equal. Now you want to define people by their physical characteristics?"

Bernice King, the activist's youngest child replied: "My father’s point and central to his beliefs, teachings and activism (per his speeches/books) was this: We cannot condone racism, but must eradicate it as one of the pervasive, systemic, overt and destructive Triple Evils, with militarism and poverty being the other two."

Bradley quickly deleted his message, but not speedily enough for some users.







Shadow justice minister David Lammy posted: "Ben Bradley MP schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter after failing at basic comprehension. Boris Johnson’s MPs are a global embarrassment."

Ben Bradley MP schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter after failing at basic comprehension.



Boris Johnson’s MPs are a global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/ZMP4i7dKbw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 24, 2020

Comedian Nish Kumar shared: "It’s important to take pleasure in the little things at the moment. The sound of birdsong, or the feeling of a gentle breeze. Or Ben Bradley getting admonished by Dr. King’s daughter for failing to understand her father’s message of peace and tolerance."

Liverpool Echo political editor Liam Thorp added: "Ben Bradley rounding off his already stellar nomination for worst MP going by being completely schooled by the daughter of Martin Luther King JR after a ludicrous attempt to bend the meaning of his most famous words."

Ben Bradley rounding off his already stellar nomination for worst MP going by being completely schooled by the daughter of Martin Luther King JR after a ludicrous attempt to bend the meaning of his most famous words https://t.co/qfZdjG4iBG — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 23, 2020

@possiblynotel followed up: "If people started judging Ben Bradley by the content of his character he'd be seriously f****d."