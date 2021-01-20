Video

Published: 12:41 PM January 20, 2021

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw has called out the prime minister over his false promises made over Brexit.

Speaking at the latest session of Prime Minister's Questions, Bradshaw asked Johnson: "When the prime minister told the fishermen in the South West that they would not face new export barriers or unnecessary form filling. And when he told Britain's musicians and artists that they would still be free to tour and work in the rest of the European Union, neither of those statements were correct, were they prime minister?"

But the PM responded that it is "absolutely true that some British fishermen have faced barriers at the present time".

But he said it was "owing to complications over form filling and one of the biggest problems a decline in appetite for fish in continental markets because most of the restaurants are shut."

As Bradshaw shook his head, Johnson continued: "The reality is Brexit will deliver and is delivering a huge uplift in quota already in the next five years, and by 2026 the fishing people of this country will have all the fish in all of the territorial waters of this country.

"And to get them ready for this El Dorado we are investing £100 million in improving our boats, our fish processing industry and getting fishing ready for the opportunities ahead."