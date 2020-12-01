Brexiteer claims it will be '25 years' before UK gets sovereignty back

Published: 11:24 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 11:28 AM December 1, 2020

A former Brexit Party MEP has claimed that it will take a quarter of a century before the UK gets sovereignty back after the UK departs from the European Union.

Ben Habib claimed that Boris Johnson's proposals for a withdrawal from the EU "undermines sovereignty" and that the wishes of Brexiteers will not be resolved when the transition period ends on December 31.

Speaking to the Brexit Unlocked podcast with fellow Brexiteers Martin Daubney and Belinda de Lucy, he said: "We saw David Frost tweeted saying any deal he does will be sovereign compliant.

"But we have already done a deal that undermines our sovereignty.

"So David Frost isn't starting in a position of nil if you like, he is starting at -10. he has got to make his way back and he has got to do it against the tide

"I am still pessimistic Ben but I am optimistic that ultimately maybe in the next 25 years, the British people will get this right and we will get our sovereignty back but I don't think it is going to be in 2020."

He continued: "I can't see how Boris Johnson unpicks the withdrawal agreement or how he unpicks EU state law applying in Northern Ireland and therefore the United Kingdom.

"I can't see how he will get rid of the Irish Sea border and how he is going to ensure that we stay out of the level playing field, having promised to sign up to it in the political declaration.

"How is Boris going to stay away from giving the EU fixed quotas on fishing, which by the way we have already offered them, they just weren't significant enough for Barnier to accept them.

"I can't see how Boris will sidestep his promise to give the ECJ a special position in the United Kingdom's legal system going forward.







"I also can't see how he is going to step away from the promise he made to cooperate in research and industrial development of our military so we can act in an inoperable fashion with the EU."

The estimate of 25 years is half the length of time Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg previously suggested it would take to see any benefits to Brexit.

He claimed the "overwhelming opportunity for Brexit is over the next 50 years".