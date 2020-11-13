Vote Leave official says Boris Johnson doesn't have enough Brexiteers in government
- Credit: PA
A former board member of the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign has dismissed suggestions that Boris Johnson has too many Leavers in his government.
Despite an attempt by Johnson to pack his cabinet with supporters of Brexit, and the prime minister's inner circle containing key Vote Leave officials, a senior Tory MP has denied they have influenced decisions.
Sir Bernard Jenkin told the Today programme: “A lot of the people closely involved with Brexit, with Euroscepticism, were exiled from the government.
“And a lot of the people who voted Remain, and frankly some of them seemed like hangers on, were given very prominent jobs.”
That is despite Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain advising the PM in Downing Street, and prominent Brexiteers Dominic Raab, Priti Patel, and Michael Gove all being given key jobs in cabinet.
Jenkin is now calling for a reshuffle to remove the "young and inexperienced cabinet" members.
He said: “You need substantial people who have experience. It’s been a very young and inexperienced cabinet. There is an opportunity in a reshuffle to bring in more experience.”
It comes as Vote Leave supporters claimed "Remainers" in government are pushing Johnson to take a long Brexit extension.
