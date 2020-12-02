Video
Brexiteer begins swearing after discovering extent of trade between GB and NI
- Credit: Parliamentlive.tv
A Brexiteer MP has issued expletives to convey his amazement at the number of customs declarations expected between Great Britain and Northern Ireland after Brexit.
Northern Ireland committee member Bob Stewart was shocked to find out that the HMRC are expecting traders on both sides of the Irish Sea to lodge 11 million customs declarations after December 31.
Businesses on both sides of the Sea will have to complete new declarations on goods going to and from mainland Britain and Northern Ireland from January 1 as part of a new post-Brexit customs regulations.
MORE: Netherlands causes hilarity with use of Brexit 'monster' to issue warning to citizens
The government has sought to overcome this dilemma by introducing a clause in the internal market bill that would allow them to remove border posts in the Irish Sea.
Critics of the bill say it would override clauses in the Withdrawal Agreement signed earlier this year and would break international law.
Stewart, who openly supports Brexit, quizzed experts on the impact of new border procedures during a Commons select committee on Northern Ireland.
He asked a HMRC official how many customs declarations he expected to surface after Brexit.
Most Read
- 1 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 2 Michael Gove asked FIVE TIMES to explain what a 'substantial meal' is
- 3 British expats seethe at post-Brexit travel restrictions
- 4 Netherlands causes hilarity with use of Brexit 'monster' to issue warning to citizens
- 5 Michael Gove accused of going 'full Trump' after attacking Good Morning Britain's ratings
- 6 Keir Starmer mocks Tory heckler who said he was speaking in 'hindsight' with prediction
- 7 Brexiteer begins swearing after discovering extent of trade between GB and NI
- 8 Brexiteer mocked after dreaming up term to describe Britain's Covid vaccination programme
- 9 Matt Hancock causes controversy after suggesting swift approval of Pfizer vaccine was due to Brexit
- 10 Brexiteer claims it will be '25 years' before UK gets sovereignty back
The official replied: "Firstly, I'm going to preface what I'm going to say by saying that it is highly uncertain. The reason it is so uncertain is because of the GB-NI route is not one we've had reason to collect data previously.
"So, the numbers of traders who would be moving goods that will be subject to the Northern Ireland protocol is an uncertain number at the moment but we do have some working assumptions for our planning and our estimates are around 11 million declarations from GB to NI."
"Bloody hell!" exclaimed Stewart, cutting off the official mid-speech.
"Blimey! That's one heck of a lot! Well, that's far more than I thought, actually."
This comment comes after a survey of Irish businesses showed nearly 45% were not ready for Brexit.
It also comes off the back of a particularly bruising letter Michael Gove received from a major transport boss warning hauliers were seriously unprepared for the December 31 deadline.
The chief executive of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), Richard Burnett, said the government's handling of Brexit border processes had been a "complete shambles" and that lorry drivers were still waiting on the government to provide important software needed to continue trading in Europe after January 1.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.