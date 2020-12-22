Brexiteer accuses Boris Johnson of 'deceiving' voters over Brexit pledge

Published: 8:58 AM December 22, 2020

A former Brexit Party MEP has accused Boris Johnson of deceiving voters over his commitment at the last general election and claimed that he is not delivering the Brexit people voted for.

Ben Habib, who was a politician representing Nigel Farage's party, claimed that the public did not vote by 52% to 48% to have left Northern Ireland "largely in the EU" - despite the fact that part of the country voted 56% to Remain.

He told the Express: “I don’t think people understand what’s happened in Northern Ireland.

“Over time, people will realise what an awful thing has happened with Northern Ireland.

“We did not vote for Northern Ireland to be annexed.

“We didn’t vote for a border down the Irish Sea, we didn’t vote for any of that."

Hitting out at Johnson over his promised 'oven-ready deal' at the last election, he continued: “Boris Johnson has deceived the British people by saying he has an ‘oven-ready deal’ to take the UK out of the EU.

“He knew that wasn’t true.”

Tory politicians have insisted the 'deal' promised at the last election only relates to the Withdrawal Agreement, but comments made during the campaign suggest his pledge went much further.