Dominic Cummings to appear before MPs following departure from No 10

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:35 AM March 17, 2021    Updated: 8:47 AM March 17, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street

Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following his resignation - Credit: PA

Dominic Cummings is to appear before MPs for the first time since he quit as Boris Johnson's chief aide.    

Cummings be questioned by MPs over the government’s new “high-risk” scientific research agency that he championed before his dramatic departure from No 10.

In his first public appearance since the dramatic departure late last year, the Brexiteer adviser will be grilled by the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday morning.

He will give evidence on the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (Aria) that he is seen as being the architect of, and has raised concerns of a lack of transparency.

Experts will be given £800 million of funding to identify and fund research involving “high-risk, high-reward” science and will have independence from the government.



The abrasive former Vote Leave director was previously found to be in contempt of parliament for refusing to give evidence to MPs on a committee investigating misinformation.

He was last seen exiting Downing Street in November after a bitter power-struggle within No 10 spilled out into the open.

Cummings’ appearance before MPs will be followed by that of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is setting up the agency.

Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Downing Street

Author Picture Icon
