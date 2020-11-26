Boris Johnson appoints ex-Treasury official as No 10 chief of staff
- Credit: YouTube
Boris Johnson has appointed a former Treasury official as his Downing Street chief of staff.
Dan Rosenfield will begin working in No 10 next month before he formally takes over from acting chief of staff, Lord Udny-Lister, in the new year, Downing Street said.
The move comes after a row over a proposal to appoint No 10 communications chief Lee Cain to the post led to Cain and his close ally Dominic Cummings both leaving Downing Street.
Rosenfield joins No 10 from Hakluyt – a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors – where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016.
He had previously worked as a Treasury official for over a decade, serving as principal private secretary to chancellors Alistair Darling and George Osborne.
He is also chairman of World Jewish Relief, the British Jewish community’s humanitarian agency.
